Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to create working group to develop freight traffic (PHOTO)

2017-03-27 20:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan agreed to create a joint working group on development of transit freight traffic, said the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC in a message Mar. 27.

The message says that this agreement was reached during the trilateral meeting of leadership of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Uzbekistan Railways JSC, held in Baku on Mar. 27.

According to the message, the main task of the working group will be the analysis of the cargo market, the study of transportation technologies, preparation and implementation of marketing strategy and others.

The sides also signed a tripartite memorandum on development of freight traffic from Europe to Central Asia and Afghanistan and vice versa. The document also says that the parties have identified the products that will be transported via this route.