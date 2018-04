US Senate confirms Michael Pompeo to be 70th Secretary of State

US Senate on Thursday confirmed Michael Pompeo to be the 70th Secretary of State. As many as fifty-two of the one hundred senators voted in favor of the man, who has occupied the position of the CIA director to date, TASS reported.

Now Pompeo is expected to take the oath of allegiance.