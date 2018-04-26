At least 10 hurt in blast at Wisconsin refinery: officials

An explosion at Husky Energy’s refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, injured at least 10 people, sent smoke billowing into the sky and shook a building a mile away, officials at the local hospitals and the fire department said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

At least 10 people were taken to local hospitals, one of whom was seriously injured, said a spokeswoman for Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, which operates hospitals in Superior and nearby Duluth, Minnesota. The other nine injuries are not life-threatening, she said.

It was unclear what caused the explosion, Husky Energy spokesman Mel Duvall said.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities, and Duvall said all of the refinery’s workers had been accounted for. The facility can process up to 38,000 barrels of oil a day.

“The whole building shook. The lights flickered three times and the whole building shook,” Jim Ronning, owner of Hudy’s Tavern in Superior, located about a mile from the facility.

A spokeswoman for St. Luke’s, which operates two hospitals in the area, said it was treating one injured patient, but did not provide details on that person’s condition.