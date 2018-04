Macron proposes to create international coalition against terrorism financing

2018-04-26

French President Emanuel Macron proposed on Thursday to create an international coalition of countries and organizations to fight against the financing of terrorism, Sputnik reported.

"The first and the most important obligation that we should take on… is to form a coalition of states and organizations that are represented here," Macron said at an international conference to combat terrorism financing.