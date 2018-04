Blasts, gunfire heard in Nigerian city of Maiduguri, witnesses say

Blasts and gunfire were heard on Thursday in Maiduguri, the city in northeastern Nigeria that has been the hardest hit by the Boko Haram insurgency, witnesses said, Reuters reported.

Witnesses reported a heavy military presence and crowded streets as people attempted to flee to safety in the Jiddari Polo area of the city.

“People in our general area of Molai, Polo, Giwa Barrack, Galtimari and New GRA are evacuating as sounds of gunshots and bombs have been heard,” said Maiduguri resident Fati Abubakar. “I’ve been hearing non-stop loud sounds for hours.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has made it a priority to improve security and defeat Boko Haram, which has killed more than 30,000 people in the nine years since it began a campaign to establish an Islamic state.