Rights group says 63 dead, 15 missing from Nicaragua unrest

2018-04-27 01:55 | www.trend.az | 2

A non-governmental rights group in Nicaragua says it has confirmed that 63 people died during days of protests over social security changes that convulsed the country last week, AP reported.

The Permanent Commission on Human Rights adds that at least 15 other people are missing. Director Marcos Carmona accused authorities Thursday of "a massacre" against student protesters and the Nicaraguan people.

The government did not immediately confirm, deny or otherwise comment on Thursday's report. Its most recent official death toll of 12 was announced Monday.