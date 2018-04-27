White House doctor steps back from Trump veterans job after controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump’s physician Ronny Jackson on Thursday withdrew from consideration to head the Veterans Affairs department after allegations that he had been lax with prescription drugs and drank alcohol on the job, Reuters reported.

The allegations, which Jackson categorically denied as false, had prompted the Senate to put a hold on his hearing for the job of leading the federal government’s second largest department.

The upset was the latest chaotic personnel decision to rock Trump’s White House, which has been roiled by an unusually high number of firings and resignations.

During his campaign, Trump had pledged to clean up the VA, which oversees healthcare and benefits for about 20 million military veterans, a constituency with considerable political clout.

The agency has long been criticized for the quality of its care and the red tape that veterans encounter. Trump fired his first secretary, David Shulkin, in March after concerns about unauthorized travel expenses.

Jackson, 50, was a surprising pick for the job, and even Trump acknowledged he lacked experience running large organizations.