North Korean leader leaves for summit with South’s president

2018-04-27 03:29 | www.trend.az | 2

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un on Friday left Pyongyang for the much-awaited summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Sputnik reported citing state media.

A statement by the KCNA news agency said Kim will "open-heartedly discuss with Moon Jae In all the issues arising in improving inter-Korean relations and achieving peace, prosperity and reunification of the Korean peninsula," according to Yonhap.