Morocco to start full operation of world's largest solar power complex in October

2018-04-27 05:43 | www.trend.az | 2

Morocco will fully switch on the Noor Ouarzazate complex, the world's largest solar power plant, in October, said the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

After launching its first stage in February 2016, the remaining three phases of the complex will become operational by October, said Mustapha Bakkoury, managing director of the agency at a working session on the country's renewable energy.

The second and the fourth phase of the complex will start service as of May, while the third stage will be launched in October, Bakkoury said.