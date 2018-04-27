F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to kick off today

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will kick off in Baku today.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the six kilometer Baku City Circuit.

World-famous drivers Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and others will compete for the first places.

The specially constructed street circuit will see F1 cars race around the stunning downtown area of Baku, incorporating its UNESCO-protected old city Icheri Sheher historical-architectural reserve as well as its modern skyline and beautiful Caspian Sea promenade.

Hermann Tilke, the architect behind most new Formula 1 tracks, designed the layout of the circuit.