Leaders of two Koreas close first session of summit, break for lunch

2018-04-27

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in wrapped up the first round of talks on Friday for their countries’ first summit in over a decade, the South’s presidential office said on Friday, Reuters reported.

Kim and Moon will meet later in the afternoon after they have lunch separately. Kim returned to the North in a black limousine with bodyguards surrounding the vehicle as it made its way across the border.