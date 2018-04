Venezuelan digital coin presale fetches $3.3bln – Maduro

A presale of Venezuela's state-backed virtual coin called petro has raked in $3.3 billion, President Nicolas Maduro said, Sputnik reported.

Maduro said in a statement on Thursday the proceeds would be transferred to the central bank to be auctioned off via foreign exchange platform DICOM, according to the AVN news agency.