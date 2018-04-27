Azerbaijan to create roadmap for integrated development of mining industry (Exclusive)

2018-04-27 09:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold closed joint stock company intends to work out a strategic roadmap for integrated development of the mining industry in Azerbaijan, Zakir Ibrahimov, chairman of board of AzerGold CJSC, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"We intend to work out a strategic roadmap that will reflect a number of key tasks to develop the mining industry in Azerbaijan, as well as estimate the reserves of non-ferrous metals, with the assistance of international consultants," Ibrahimov said.

"In particular, it is planned to collect information referring to the Soviet-era archives and convert it into electronic form in accordance with modern standards and re-evaluate the mineral resources on the basis of international standards," he added.