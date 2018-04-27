NATO staff commander hosted by Georgian officials, commanders

2018-04-27 09:15 | www.trend.az | 2

Georgia’s defence officials and military commanders hosted Lieutenant General Jan Broeks, Director General of the NATO International Military Staff this week, for talks and meetings on cooperation between the alliance and the country, Agenda reports.

The high-ranking official of the alliance was received by the Minister of Defence of Georgia Levan Izoria, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces Colonel Nikoloz Janjgava and other military commanders in series of meetings.

Briefed about defence reforms, prospective plans and ongoing security challenges for Georgia, the visiting official reviewed subjects such as the participation of over 870 Georgian service members in NATO’s Resolute Support peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.

Following his acquaintance with reforms and efforts for a new systemic defence approach in Georgia, Broeks told reporters he was "impressed” with the developments in the country.

The NATO general Broeks also presented a talk about the alliance and its partner countries at the defence ministry’s Army Hall venue.