TAP rehabilitates the water supply system in Albania

2018-04-27 09:31 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

In March 2018, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) completed the reconstruction of the Mbrostar water supply system in the Municipality of Fier, Albania, said a message from the TAP AG consortium.

The new water supply system – an investment amounting to approximately 556,500 euros – now serves more than 10,000 residents in six villages in this region, according to the message.

TAP’s Country Manager for Albania Ad-Interim, Michele Elia said that TAP supports the development of local communities along the pipeline’s route via numerous social and environment investments.

“The Mbrostari water supply system is one of TAP’s largest investments in Albania and we are pleased that it will improve the living conditions of more than 10,000 people. We will continue to support local communities in partnership with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy and local authorities,” added Elia.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.