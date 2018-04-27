Russia, Japan to discuss bilateral relations at Moscow forum

Russia and Japan will discuss pressing issues concerning the two countries’ trade and economic relations at the fourth bilateral forum dubbed The Points of Convergence, which is set to be held in Moscow on April 27, TASS reports.

At least 150 Japanese businessmen are expected to take part in the forum. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin and Head of the Federal Agency for Tourism Oleg Safonov will particularly attend the event.

Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary general of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who will be the forum’s special guest, is expected read out Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s address at the event’s opening ceremony.