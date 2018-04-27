Saudi Arabia to get first 4DX movie theaters in the region

South Korea-based CJ 4DPLEX has signed a new partnership with Cinemacity to open three locations in Saudi Arabia’s capital city, Riyadh, and other major Saudi cities by the end of 2018, Al Arabiya with reference to the Variety reported.

Al-Qasr Mall will be the first CJ 4DPLEX multiplex in Riyadh, featuring 19 screens. Cinemacity’s parent company, Xclusive Cinemas SAL Holding, says it will operate 116 screens by the end of 2018 in five countries including Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.