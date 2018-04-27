MP: Application of int'l accounting standards should not affect small business in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Amendments to the law 'On Accounting' proposed for discussion at the plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan should not create obstacles for development of small business, MP Rufat Guliyev told Trend on April 26.

The package of amendments, particularly, stipulates transition of the accounting entities operating in the country to international accounting standards. These procedures are not obligatory for small entrepreneurs.

"I fully support adoption of these changes. However, I believe that firstly the transition to the international accounting standards should be applied with regards to large and medium-sized businesses. They work with foreign companies and they need to have a complete register of documents, certificates, licenses and other documents The transition to international standards for small entrepreneurs can create obstacles for their development, "Guliyev said.