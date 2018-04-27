Emissaries of Central Asian states mull regional integration in Dushanbe

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

Ambassadors and experts from Russia and Central Asian countries discussed the prospects for regional integration processes at a round table in Dushanbe, RIA Novosti reported.

“The oldest and most important dialogue platform for resolving issues in various fields in the post-Soviet space is the CIS. The CSTO and the SCO have been established for cooperation in the military-political and security spheres,” Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyakin-Frolov said at the meeting.

He added that the Eurasian integration is actively asserting itself, which at this stage is represented by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), based on the deep economic interests of the EAEU member countries in creating a common economic space.

“Tajikistan, as a sovereign state, has the right to independently decide on membership in a particular association in the post-Soviet space. There are various forms of cooperation with the EAEU, one of which is the status of an observer in the Union that was recently offered to our Tajik friends,” the ambassador said.