Iran boosts non-oil exports to Africa

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

The Islamic Republic’s official statistics indicate that Iran is gradually increasing its share from African markets.

Farzad Piltan, an official with Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), said that the country’s exports to Africa has increased by 23 percent, the press office of the TPO reported.

Piltan said that Iran’s non-oil exports to Africa accounted to $752 million in the last fiscal year, ended March 20, 2018, compared to $608 million worth of exports in the preceding year.

He further said that Egypt was the main destination of Iranian goods in Africa during the period, followed by Kenya, Sudan, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Somalia, Djibouti, Morocco and Nigeria.