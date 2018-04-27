Japanese economy, trade and industry minister to visit Russia

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, responsible for the development of economic relations with Moscow, will visit Russia on April 28-29, as he himself said at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, TASS reports.

"My visit to Russia, which will take place on April 28-29, will be aimed at advancing the economic cooperation plan ahead of the May meeting of the Japanese and Russian leaders," he said.

Seko is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings during his visit, particularly with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.