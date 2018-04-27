North, South Korean leaders discuss denuclearization issues

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have discussed denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at negotiations held on Friday morning, South Korean Presidential Spokesperson Yoon Young-chan said at a briefing on Friday, TASS reports.

"The leaders talked about denuclearization, peace on the Korean Peninsula and improvement of intra-Korean relations. They had a sincere exchange of opinions on these issues. The consultations will continue today, and a joint declaration will be signed based on their results," he noted. According to the presidential spokesperson, the talks between the two state leaders lasted one hour forty minutes.

Yoon Young-chan said that a joint declaration would be signed after the summit.