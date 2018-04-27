Oil prices edge lower, but concerns persist about Iran supplies

Oil prices edged lower on Friday, but Brent largely held its gains from the previous session amid concerns that Iran may face renewed sanctions, choking off supply, Reuters reports.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $74.45 a barrel by 0302 GMT, after rising 1 percent on Thursday

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 28 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $67.91 a barrel. The contract gained 0.2 percent the previous session.

Brent is heading for a third week of gains, up by 0.5 percent, while WTI is set to drop 0.7 percent for the week.

“There’s a little bit of profit taking today,” said Virendra Chauhan, oil analyst at Energy Aspects in Singapore.

“The broader narrative, particularly the strength in Brent, is that people are really concerned about going short oil when sanctions are potentially going to be re-imposed and the market is trying to assess what that means for Iranian exports,” Chauhan said.