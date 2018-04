FIA Formula-2 kicks off in Baku, F-1 Grand Prix comes next

2018-04-27 11:15 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Formula 2 practice session kicked off in Baku today.

Twenty drivers, representing 10 teams, are taking part in the event.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will kick off in Baku today. Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the six kilometer Baku City Circuit.