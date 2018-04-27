Vietnam’s Ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Chairman of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mammadova has accepted credentials from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam Ngo Duc Manh, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Speaking about the prospects of interstate cooperation, the diplomat noted the desire of his country to fully intensify cooperation, both in the bilateral format and within the framework of reputable organizations.