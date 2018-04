Turkey and Russia to discuss development of tourism

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Minister of culture and tourism of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmus and the Minister of culture of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky will discuss the prospects of development of tourism between the two countries, Ministry of culture and tourism of Turkey told Trend April 27.

The ministry stated, the meeting between Kurtulmus and Medinsky will take place on 27 April in Istanbul.