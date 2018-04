Three dangerous terrorists detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As a result of a special operation carried out by the Turkish intelligence service (MIT), three members of the terrorist organization Islamic state (IS) were detained, Turkish media reported April 27.

It is reported that one of the detained terrorists is the so-called "Emir" (leader) of the IS.

Information on the nationality and identity of detained terrorists has not been disclosed.