Armament, equipment produced by Azerbaijan exported to over 10 countries - minister

2018-04-27 12:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

Trend:

Ammunition, modern small and artillery weapons, unmanned air drones, armored vehicles and other defense products manufactured by Azerbaijan are exported to more than ten countries, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry Yaver Jamalov.

He made the remarks during the meeting of the Defense Industry Ministry's board dedicated to the results of 1Q2018, said a message from the ministry.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news