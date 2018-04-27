Best pilots of Practice Session of FIA Formula 2 Championship determined

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Sergio Sette Camara, driver of the Carlin team, showed the best results (1:57.136) at the Practice Session of the FIA Formula-2 Championship in Baku.

Luca Ghiotto, Italian driver from Campos Vexatec Racing, came in second (1:57.208), while Ralph Boschung from MP Motorsport came in third (1:57.629).

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku today.

Formula 1 first practice session and second practice session and Formula 2 qualifying will be held on the first day of the races on April 27.