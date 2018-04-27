Bakcell continues to bring innovative and useful services to mobile communications users

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, continues to bring innovative and useful services to the country’s mobile communications users.

The brand new “Call Signature” service will allow you to introduce yourself to the called person, even if your name is not in his/her address book. Thus the called party will see not only your number, but also the signature you have chosen.

The new service will be useful not only to individual, but the corporate customers as well. While the corporate “Bakcell Business” subscribers can use the signature option to be introduced to any potential customers as of the first call, the “Call Signature” can be also used by individual subscribers to express their mood or communicate any other message to the call recipient and make the call even more interesting and fun.

To activate the service just send an SMS with text of your signature to 5111 (cost of 1 SMS is 10 qepik for individual subscribers and free-of-charge for Corporate customers), and wait for confirmation message to proceed. To show your signature to call recipient just dial *5* at the beginning of called number. Price of each call made via the “Call Signature” service by CIN and Klass subscribers is 0.10 AZN (VAT inclusive), while the “Bakcell Business” customers can use the service for as low as 1.99 AZN per month (VAT inclusive). All calls with "Call Signature" are charged according to the subscriber's current tariff plan.

Note that the service can be used within the country for calls to Bakcell numbers only. Customers shall bear full responsibility for content of selected signatures. More detailed information about the service is available at https://www.bakcell.com/en/call_signature

Being the known leader in innovation, Bakcell will continue bringing new and exciting services to the modern users of mobile communication services.