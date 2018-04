Founder of Uzbek Akfa becomes new head of Tashkent city administration

Founder of the Akfa group of companies Dzhakhongir Artykkhodzhaev became the new head of the administration of the city of Tashkent, Uzbek media reported citing the press service of the Tashkent administration.

An extraordinary 35th session of the parliament was held under the leadership of the prime minister of Uzbekistan. The members of the parliament voted unanimously for the candidacy of Artykkhodzhaev.