Court's decision on liquidation of Kazakh Delta Bank comes into force

2018-04-27

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

The decision of the Specialized Inter-District Economic Court of Almaty on the compulsory termination of the activities of Delta Bank JSC entered into force on April 25, 2018, the press service of the Kazakhstan Deposit Guarantee Fund (KFGD) said in a message.

Depositors and clients of the bank have the right to recover deposits and amounts placed on current accounts and payment cards up to 10 million tenge on deposits in Kazakhstan’s national currency, and up to 5 million tenge on deposits in foreign currency.

Payment of compensation will be made from the funds of the Kazakhstan Deposit Guarantee Fund (KFGD) through Bank CenterCredit JSC. The agent bank will start paying the guarantee refund no later than May 17, 2018.

The amount of KFGD obligations for payment of the guarantee compensation is nearly 141 million tenge, the number of clients - individuals who are entitled to receive compensation - 2,244 people.