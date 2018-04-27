Accident occurs during free practice session in FIA Formula 2 in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Accident occurred during the free practice session of FIA Formula 2 in Baku.

Driver of BWT team Arden Maximilian Gunther failed to follow a road bend. As a result of the accident, the car caught fire, but thanks to the marshals, the fire was extinguished.

Free practice session of FIA Formula 2 wrapped up in Baku April 27.

Sergio Sette Camara, driver of the Carlin team, showed the best results (1:57.136) at the Practice Session of the FIA Formula-2 Championship in Baku.

Luca Ghiotto, Italian driver from Campos Vexatec Racing, came in second (1:57.208), while Ralph Boschung from MP Motorsport came in third (1:57.629).

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku today.