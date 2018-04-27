F1 first practice session kicks off in Baku

2018-04-27 13:07 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Formula 1 first practice session within the 2018 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku on April 27.

Twenty drivers from 10 teams are competing in practice session. Drivers are competing on the six kilometer Baku City Circuit.

World-famous drivers Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and others are set to participate.

The specially constructed street circuit will see F1 cars race around the stunning downtown area of Baku, incorporating its UNESCO-protected old city Icheri Sheher historical-architectural reserve as well as its modern skyline and beautiful Caspian Sea promenade.

Hermann Tilke, the architect behind most new Formula 1 tracks, designed the layout of the circuit.

The Baku City Circuit loops around the central and the most picturesque streets of Baku. When it came to selecting the perfect route for the race, the organizers decided to emphasize the panoramic view of the city.