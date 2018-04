Turkish people demand early elections - Erdogan

2018-04-27 13:19 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish people demand early parliamentary and presidential elections in the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on April 27.

Erdogan further noted that interests of the people are of utmost importance for him.

The head of state said that Turkey will become even stronger country after the elections.