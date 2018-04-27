Possible failure of nuclear deal unlikely to impact Iran’s Total deal

2018-04-27 13:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Tehran, Iran, April 27

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad – Trend:

An Iranian expert believes that the possible decision of the US President Donald Trump on leaving the 2015 nuclear deal is very unlikely to leave a negative impact on the Islamic Republic’s oil deal with the French giant, Total.

"Despite the diplomatic crisis concerning the nuclear deal, I do not think that Iran’s oil contracts would face a particular problem in the future. I assume that the Total agreement will remain intact," Mohammad Ali Sadeghi, an expert on gas, oil, and energy affairs told Trend.

He further touched upon oil prices and forecasted that the oil prices will stay in the current level.

European officials have already held several talks with Tehran, Moscow and Washington as part of a drive to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran that President Donald Trump is threatening to scuttle.