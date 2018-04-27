Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace

2018-04-27 13:35 | www.trend.az | 2

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have confirmed that their countries seek denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as follows from a joint declaration issued in the wake of their talks on Friday, TASS reports.

"South and North Korea affirmed their shared objective of achieving a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization," said the declaration signed by the leaders of the two Koreas," the declaration runs.

South and North Korea end any hostile actions against each other, according to the declaration.