Hotel catches fire in Istanbul (PHOTO/VIDEO)

2018-04-27 13:38 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A fire broke out in one of the hotels in the Sultanahmet area in Istanbul, the Turkish media reported on April 27.

Reportedly, several people were injured in the fire. The number of the injured has not been specified yet.

Reportedly, firefighters and rescuers have arrived at the scene. As a result of the taken measures, they managed to extinguish the fire.