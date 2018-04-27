Trump: US together with Azerbaijan can make progress defeating terrorism, improving Europe’s energy security (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

US President Donald J. Trump has sent a letter to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

"Dear Mr President, I look forward to working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for the American and Azerbaijani people," Trump said in his letter.

"Together we can make progress defeating terrorism, creating jobs, and improving Europe’s energy security," he said, adding that progress on fighting corruption and peacefully solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will help these efforts.

"Best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan," reads the letter.

