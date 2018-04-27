Mexico seeks to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan

2018-04-27 13:58 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

In 2018, Mexico intends to increase the trade turnover with Azerbaijan up to $25 million, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini said.

Labardini made the remarks during the event on the occasion of the Mexican trade mission's visit to Azerbaijan on April 27.

In 2015 -2017, the average trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9.6 million, he said, adding that this figure was $1.2 million in 1993-2014.

The ambassador further said that bulk of the Mexican products are exported to Azerbaijan via third countries.