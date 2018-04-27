Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talk

2018-04-27

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend.

During the talk initiated by Lavrov, the ministers discussed prospects of development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, the convention on legal status of the Caspian Sea and preparations for the forthcoming 5th summit of the Caspian littoral states, as well as negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

