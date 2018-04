Kyrgyzstan builds new checkpoint on border with Tajikistan

2018-04-27 14:05 | www.trend.az | 2

A new checkpoint is under construction on the Karamik site of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, the press service of the Osh oblast administration reported.

Osh oblast governor Taalaybek Sarybashov inspected the course of construction of a new checkpoint at the border during his trip to Chon-Alai region.

The governor instructed the military to respect the citizens of the two countries when crossing the border.