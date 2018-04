Kremlin comments on meeting between North, South Korean leaders

2018-04-27 14:06 | www.trend.az | 2

The Kremlin welcomes the meeting between the North and South Korean leaders and positively regards the results of the held negotiations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, TASS reports.

"In this case we positively regard the meeting itself between the two Koreas’ leaders and the declared outcome of the negotiations," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

