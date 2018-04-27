F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix among TOP-10 best events for tourists during May holidays

2018-04-27 14:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

Trend:

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been included in the rating of the best events for tourists during the holidays in May 2018, compiled by TurStat analytical agency.

The rating of the May festivals has been compiled according to the analysis of the tourist attractiveness and uniqueness.

According to TurStat, about 8,000 foreign tourists visited the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017. Russian tourists ranked first among foreigners.

Among the TOP-10 events popular among tourists during the holidays in May 2018 are the Ice Breaker Festival in Russia’s St. Petersburg, the Big Fish 2018 Festival in Russia’s Svetlogorsk (Kaliningrad region), the Goose Day Eco Holiday in Russia’s Kologriv (Kostroma region), the Chak-Chai festival in Tatarstan’s Bolgar city, the First Furrow festival in the Shakhmatovo estate (Moscow region), the Tulip festival near Russia’s Novouzensk city (Saratov region), the Amur Albazino festival in Russia’s Blagoveshchensk city (Amur region), the Peony Festival in Viktoropol settlement of Russia’s Belgorod region, the Elbrus Race 2018 in Terskol village of Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria republic, and the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.