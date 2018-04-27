Finnish gymnast: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - magnificent

2018-04-27 14:32 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is simply magnificent, Finnish gymnast Inessa Rif, taking part in the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, told Trend on April 27.

"I am in Baku for the second time. I like being here. You have a wonderful arena, lots of training carpets and a great podium for performance," the gymnast said.

Rif, speaking about her performance, said that she is not satisfied with the performance, but is keen to improve performance in the remaining two exercises.

"I had two hurtful losses. That is why, I'm not very happy with my performance. However, it was better than in previous competitions this year, so there are improvements and it's good. I do not think I will reach the finals after today's performance. But, tomorrow, I have two more exercises, where I hope to perform better and reach the finals," said the Finnish gymnast.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.