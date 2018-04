Azerbaijan's State Border Service detains foreigners attempting to emigrate to Europe (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

Trend:

Employees of the Azerbaijani State Border Service have detained three foreigners who attempted to use Azerbaijan as a transit country for illegally migrating to Europe using fake passports, the Service said in a message on April 27.

During the check-in for Sharjah-Baku flight, passports of Salma Siddique (born in 1958) and Rehman Siddique (b. in 1987), pretended to be citizens of Great Britain, aroused suspension.