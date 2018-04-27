Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan hopes for better relations with Montenegro

2018-04-27 15:21 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to newly elected President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic.

“I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the president of Montenegro,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter. “The relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro are on the path of dynamic development. I hope that in the subsequent period of your activity as the head of state we will continue further expansion of friendly relations between our countries and peoples and will deepen our cooperation of mutual interest. I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your activity for the well-being of the people of Montenegro.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news