Peskov talks negotiations with representatives of Armenia

2018-04-27 15:32 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

Trend:

Communication with the representatives of Armenia, who visited Moscow, was focused on the need for a speedy constitutional settlement of the crisis in that country, said Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.

"There were talks between the state agencies, and there was also a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan. This communication was mainly focused on the need for a speedy settlement of the crisis situation that has now arisen in Armenia, the settlement, of course, within the constitutional framework, so that a consensus can be found among all the parties concerned," the Kremlin spokesman said.