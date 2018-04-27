Hundreds of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan apply in e-form for connecting to power grid

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Since early 2018, almost 1,000 entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan have applied for connecting their facilities to the power grid through ASAN Service and ASAN Kommunal centers, Deputy Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Ramil Yusifov said at a press conference on April 27.

He said that over 500 appeals were made in electronic form.

"The fact that over 500 entrepreneurs have applied for connecting to the power grid in e-form shows the effectiveness of ongoing reforms and enlightenment work," Yusifov said.