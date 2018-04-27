Azerbaijani gymnast shares her impressions of FIG World Cup in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Veronika Hudis, representing Azerbaijan at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, has shared her impressions over performing in Baku.

The gymnast said that she could perform better.

"But this is my second adult World Cup, and the first one in Baku. I hope everything will be much better in the future. Now the emotions are overwhelming, the audience is great. Many thanks to all. I'm well-trained, I want to perform, work. I like everything," she said.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.

The gymnasts will perform in the individual hoop and ball events and in group exercises with five hoops on the first day of qualifying competitions.